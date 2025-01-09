Who was Margaret Baba Diri, Former Koboko Mp?

Still in Parliament, former Koboko Woman MP, Margaret Baba Diri, has died. She was pronounced dead while being transported to Gary Homes Hospital in Maganjo, Kawempe Division in Kampala. Baba Diri joined Parliament in 1996 as a lawmaker for PWDs and later in 2005, she became the Woman MP for Koboko District until 2021, making her one of the longest-serving legislatures. She has been eulogized as a dedicated leader and an irreplaceable leader. Juma Kirya talked to her in 2019 before she lost the seat and we bring you this report.