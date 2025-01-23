Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Police cancel King Saha’s music concert
  • 2 World Murdoch deal is victory for Prince Harry, but doesn't get him everything he wanted
  • 3 Education Uneb raises red flag on special needs exploitation, sets date for S.1 reporting
  • 4 National 2024 PLE: Boys outperform girls as overall pass rate improves to 91.8 per cent
  • 5 National Entebbe's new taxi park opens, promising better livelihoods for residents