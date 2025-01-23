What the PLE 2024 results say about state of primary education|Studio Interview

Early today, the Education Ministry formally released the 2024 Primary Leaving Examination results to hundreds of thousands of anxious candidates and parents. Although seven hundred ninety-seven thousand four hundred forty-four candidates registered for the PLE in 2024, the results indicate that number of distinctions have dropped in all the subjects; this has raised questions about the quality and equity of education in the country. To help us unpack these results we have Dr. Mary Goretti Nakabugo, the Executive Director at Uwezo Uganda, a non profit organization which studies learning outcomes across the region.