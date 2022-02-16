What can be learnt from former Archbishop Luwum’s life, death?

Several actors say acts of torture that often rare their heads in the country, defeat the purpose for which Archbishop Janani Luwum day was set up as a public holiday. However, they seem to disagree on the mastermind of the crimes with those in government blaming it on rogue security personnel. Jackson Onyango sought to find out if we have learnt any lessons from the Kidnap and murder of the then Archbishop of Uganda, and Zaire, Janani Luwum