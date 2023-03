What are the signs and symptoms of the Marburg virus disease

Uganda is on high alert following an outbreak of Marburg virus disease in Bukoba, Kagera region in Tanzania not so far away from the Mutukula border in the Kyotera district. Senior doctors have been deployed at the Mutukula-Tanzania border and Kasensero-Miziiro to do surveillance. But what is Marburg Virus disease? And how contagious is it?