West Nile power project launches as Museveni prepares grid connection

The unreliable power supply has severely impacted many enterprises in the West Nile region, driving up production costs and forcing some businesses to shut down. To address these concerns, the Ministry of Energy has launched the Electricity Access Scale-Up Project. This ambitious initiative aims to improve electricity access for thousands of residents and businesses. This comes as President Yoweri Museveni is set to officially connect West Nile to the national electricity grid at a ceremony in Nebbi tomorrow.