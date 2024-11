West Nile officials under scrutiny for corruption, mismanagement

Local government officials in Terego, Arua, and Maracha districts are under scrutiny over issues of corruption and abuse of office. Deputy Inspector General of Government Anne Twinomugisha led a team to investigate various aspects of service delivery in the West Nile region. In Terego district, she probed reports of absenteeism, deployment of unqualified staff, and the sale of government items, including medicine.