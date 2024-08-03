West Nile officially connected to national grid

President Yoweri Museveni has officially commissioned the 132KV Kole-Gulu-Nebbi-Arua transmission line, connecting West Nile to the national electricity grid. During the commissioning, President Museveni emphasized the importance of developing industrial parks in the region to utilize the incoming power effectively. The West Nile sub-region previously relied on a power grid operated by the West Nile Rural Electrification Company Limited, which has been unreliable. The new transmission line is expected to significantly enhance socio-economic development in the region.