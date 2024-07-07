Wakiso residents surrender land to pave way for tarmac roads

Several residents in Wakiso District have accepted the idea of giving up part of their land and property to construct public roads even when they are not compensated. This is the outcome of engagements with district leadership on the need to have the streets paved using a 206 billion loan from the World Bank. The World Bank does. World Bank loan terms do not encourage compensation of people who lose property to its funded projects. Several roads and markets will be constructed under the Greater Kampala Metropolitan project.