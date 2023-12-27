Vehicle brakes failed in Kapchorwa crash, car rolled down a steep hill

Police have handed over the bodies of five people who died in a road accident in Kaphorwa District to their relatives, while four survivors have been transferred to Kampala for better medical attention. The victims died at Towei village, Kapchorwa District, after the driver of the vehicle in which they were traveling lost control of the car, which then rolled down a steep hill. The accident happened on Boxing Day. Sipi Region Police spokesperson Fred Chesang says the victims had gone to visit Sipi Falls in Kapchorwa District.