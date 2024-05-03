UWA, WWF enroll 35 primary schools to plant trees

After years of environmental degradation in areas bordering the Queen Elizabeth Conservation Area, communities are now targeting trees and other shrubs in the national park. To combat this issue, the Uganda Wildlife Authority, together with World Wildlife, has launched a three-year Green School project in Bunyangabu district. The project aims to plant trees in 35 schools neighboring the Queen Elizabeth Conservation Area, intended to reduce pressure on protected forests.