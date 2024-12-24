UWA unveils plan to restore Kibaale forest cover

Kibaale National Park, once a thriving ecosystem, has over the past three decades been ravaged by illegal settlements and agricultural expansion, leading to the displacement of wildlife. To address this, the Uganda Wildlife Authority committed to restoring 10,000 hectares of the park through the Uganda Wildlife Authority FACE Project, successfully revitalizing 8,000 hectares of degraded land using indigenous tree species. The remaining 2,000 hectares are being preserved as crucial habitats, including game corridors and wetlands, to safeguard the park’s ecological integrity and facilitate the return of displaced wildlife.