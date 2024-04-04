Upholding anti-homosexuality law has implications - Lawyers

The Constitutional Court ruling, which upheld the Anti-Homosexuality law on Wednesday, brought with it an anticipated withdrawal of more assistance to the country by development partners. When NTV's JACKSON ONYANGO spoke to two lawyers, Nicholas Opiyo and George Musisi, they argued that the partners' decision is justifiable. They say that taxpayers in these development partner states, whose funds are dedicated for aid, dictate the political direction their governments take. The law was passed last year.