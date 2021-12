UPDF speaks on gains against ADF, captured 34

Uganda People's Defence Forces and their counterparts, the Armed Forces of Democratic Republic of Congo or FARDC say they have captured 34 Allied democratic forces rebels and killed another two in the space of three weeks since they launched Operation Shujaa in Eastern DRC. UDF Deputy Spokesperson Lt. Col. Ronald Kakurungu says 61 rebels surrendered to the Congolese army.