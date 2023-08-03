UPDF soldiers query govt’s non-enhancement of their salaries

A group of medical doctors in the Uganda People’s Defense Forces is complaining about a delayed salary enhancement which was a directive from President Museveni, for scientists in Public service, Police, and the UPDF in 2022. Speaking to NTV, a UPDF doctor under the condition of anonymity revealed that they petitioned the Nakasongola Hospital Commanding Officer over the matter but no action has been taken since then. Sudhir Byaruhanga also spoke to the UPDF Spokesperson, Brigadier Felix Kulayigye, who maintained that medical doctors in the Army qualify for a salary enhancement but he also scoffed at their move to seek redress in the media.