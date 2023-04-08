UPDF recovers 31 guns in Karamoja operation

The joint UPDF and Police Anti stock Theft Unit security forces have recovered thirty-one guns as well as over seven hundred rounds of ammunition, in an ongoing disarmament exercise that also saw 129 people arrested. The army conducted the cordon and search operation in Lokeriaut village in Nadunget sub-county Moroto. According to the army's third division commander Brig Joseph Balikuddembe, most of the suspects in custody are Kenyan nationals of Turkana ethnicity. It comes at a time when over 40,000 Turkana and 30,000 Pokot herdsmen are in Uganda in search of water and pasture due to the biting drought in Kenya.