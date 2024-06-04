UNOC's strategy for responsible operations ahead of first oil

With Uganda gearing up for its first oil next year, the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) is dedicated to conducting its operations responsibly and sustainably. To achieve this, the company has formulated a comprehensive strategy aimed at reducing environmental and social impacts while supporting the communities in which the company operates. In the following interview, the General Manager of the Uganda Refinery Holding Company, Eng. Dr. Michael Mugerwa, shares more about these environmental, social, and governance circumstances.