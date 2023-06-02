UNMA advises farmers, and pastoralists as the rainy season approaches

Uganda National Meteorological Authority has asked farmers in Northern and Eastern Uganda to liaise with agriculture extension officers for advice on appropriate land use management so that they can maximize their crop yields. This is because these regions are expected to have conducive rainfall between June and August. The weatherman says the areas in central and southwestern Uganda will likely get below-normal rains and so will Karamoja sub-region.