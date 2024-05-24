UNEB sets deadline to register for November exams

The Uganda National Examinations Board - UNEB has set October 4th, 2024 as the deadline for schools to submit continuous assessment scores for candidates. According to UNEB Executive Director Dan Odongo, continuous assessment will contribute 20 percent to the final end-of-cycle assessment. The exams, which are set for November, will mark the first time UNEB is conducting the UCE examination based on a new lower secondary curriculum, for some of the candidates, while a smaller section will sit these papers on the older syllabus.