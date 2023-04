UNEB, KCCA reach agreement on missing PLE pass slips

The Uganda National Examinations Board has confirmed reaching an agreement with Kampala Capital City Authority to reprint pass slips for P7 learners who sat in 2019. This comes after KCCA lost result slips for 3,972 learners from 51 schools across Kampala. However, some of the affected parents have given UNEB and KCCA a 14-day ultimatum to have the slips produced or be dragged to court.