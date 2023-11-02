Understanding how fuel gets to the pump

Effective January 2024, the Government through the Uganda National Oil Company UNOC will get Petroleum products directly from international suppliers. Cabinet recently ratified a five-year supply contract between UNOC and Vitol, a global supplier of petroleum products, to address challenges in the supply chain. This week, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Ruth Nankabirwa tabled an amendment to the Petroleum Supply Act of 2006 seeking to empower UNOC to purchase directly from overseas sources, utilizing ports in Mombasa and Dar es Salaam.