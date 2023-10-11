UMSC leaders voice concern over infiltration of muslim schools by criminal elements

The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council leaders are concerned about some Muslim schools in the country that have been infiltrated by bad elements used in recruiting young people into criminal activities. Sheikh Juma Bakhit Cucu the secretary for education at UMSC says much as they have secular education and Islamic theology, some bad elements among the Muslims use the madrasas to teach children a curriculum that is contrary to Islamic culture and norms. He was in Mbarara at the commissioning of Ngali Theology and Vocational School for the Muslim community in the region.