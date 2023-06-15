UMA welcomes arrears clearance, urges gov't to support pre-medical Interns with allowances

The leadership of the Uganda Medical Association has welcomed the government's move to clear the arrears of senior house officers and medical intern doctors for the financial year 2023/2024. This follows an assurance by Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija, that 22 billion shillings would cater for the clearance of past arrears. However, the doctors are calling for a commitment from the government to ensure that the current cohort of pre-medical interns is enrolled in hospitals to contribute to the provision of health care and also meet one of the cardinal requirements for the full qualification. The healthcare workers want the central government to set aside 80 billion shillings for allowances for pre-medical interns.