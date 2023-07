Ugandans urged to embrace Kiswahili language

President Museveni has urged Ugandans to embrace the Kiswahili language to facilitate trade in the region. In a speech read, delivered by prime minister Robinah Nabbanja, the president said Kiswahili had detribalized Africa and could be learned by all Ugandans. The call came during the commemoration of the World Kiswahili language day today in Kampala.