Ugandans in the diaspora celebrate the martyrs

The Archbishop of Mbarara Diocese Lambert Bainomugisha has highlighted the importance of the uniting role the Uganda Martyrs have brought about in the Christian world. This was during a special commemoration of the Uganda Martyrs at the St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Los Angeles California. The Archbishop encouraged the congregation to stand strong in their faith and embrace challenges for it is what shall help them overcome challenges. Maurice Ochol was on hand in Los Angeles.