Ugandan envoy opens her office to boost trade

Uganda Consular General in Guangzhou has partnered with King bridge Law firm in Guangzhou to provide free legal services to Ugandan business people seeking to do business in China.Consular General, Judyth Nsababera says this legal aid follows the recent reopening of China after the Covid-19 pandemic which challenged many businesses, she says the law firm will provide Ugandans with relevant information to mitigate the challenges they face in doing business in China as well as solving cases of fraud.