Ugandan envoy defends actions after alleged gun incident in Lira

"It must have been an error for my bosses to recall me from my duty at the Ugandan Mission in South Sudan," said Dickson Ogwang Okul. Speaking to Sudhir Byaruhanga, Okul stated that he acted in self-defense and did not harm anyone during a brawl that occurred during a meeting in Lira City on November 17, 2024. The envoy was accused of drawing a gun on people, but Okul told NTV that his life was in danger and that he only intended to scare off those he alleged had assaulted him.