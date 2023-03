Uganda Wildlife Authority to move 200 kobs to Kidepo

The Uganda Wildlife Authority is planning to spend UGX 100 million on the translocation of 200 kobs from Kabwoya wildlife reserve in Hoima to Kidepo valley National park in the Kaabong district. This was revealed by the authority's Conservation Director John Makombo while flagging off the exercise at the reserve in Hoima. The exercise will last 2 weeks.