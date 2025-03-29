Uganda to introduce malaria vaccine in routine immunization

The Ministry of Health will, from Tuesday, introduce the malaria vaccine into Uganda’s routine immunization schedule. This initiative marks a critical step in the country's broader malaria prevention strategy, following earlier initiatives like mosquito net distribution and indoor residual spraying. Explaining the genesis of the vaccination strategy, Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said malaria remains one of the most pressing public health challenges in Uganda, with the country among the 11 nations contributing to 70% of the global malaria burden. In 2024 alone, Uganda recorded over 10.9 million malaria cases, resulting in 3,582 deaths.