Uganda to export plasma for cost-effective hemophilia treatment

Uganda plans to export plasma to a South African company in a move aimed at producing cost-effective medicine for treating bleeding disorders like hemophilia. According to Dr. Dorothy Kyeyune, the Executive Director of Uganda Blood Transfusion Services, the plasma will be sent as raw material for medicine production. Once processed, the finished products will be sent back to Uganda. Norbert Atukunda reports that this collaboration offers a more cost-effective solution compared to imports from other countries.