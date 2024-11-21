Uganda pushes for land registration

Only 30 percent of land in Uganda is currently documented, with 70 percent under customary ownership, leaving it vulnerable to disputes and insecurity. The government, together with other stakeholders, has now embarked on a critical initiative to have all the land registered to enhance its security and attract investment. Discussions at the ongoing two-day International Land Conference in Kampala have also highlighted the importance of integrating climate change adaptation strategies, such as sustainable land management, to bolster economic growth. David Ijjo has this report…