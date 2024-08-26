Uganda Medical Association rejects Museveni's proposal for unpaid internships

The Uganda Medical Association has rejected President Museveni's proposal for medical interns to bear the cost of their internship, citing government budgetary constraints. However, the Uganda Medical Association argues that medical interns are qualified doctors who contribute to the healthcare system during their one-year internship and should, therefore, be paid. The Association described President Museveni's suggestion as "slavery" and "discriminatory,"