Uganda Law Society criticizes Chief Justice over delay in military court verdict

The Uganda Law Society has expressed frustration with the judiciary, particularly Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo. Society President Isaac Ssemakadde holds Owiny-Dollo responsible for the Supreme Court's failure to issue a verdict on the trial of civilians in military courts. Ssemakadde hopes that a meeting with the Chief Justice later this month will result in the setting of a judgment date for the state’s appeal against the Constitutional Court’s annulment of civilian trials in military courts.