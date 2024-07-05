Uganda has nothing to do with Kenya’s problems - Oryem Okello

The government has denied being involved in the ongoing protests in Kenya over a proposed finance bill, which was later withdrawn. Among the property damaged during the riots is Uganda House in Kenya, with some accusing Uganda of supporting President William Ruto, a claim Ugandan government authorities have denied. The Minister of State for International Relations, Henry Okello Oryem, has called on Kenyan authorities to arrest all those responsible for the attack on Uganda House.