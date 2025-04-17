Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Business slowly picking up after Karuma Bridge reopens to traffic
  • 2 National Kabaka Mutebi’s memorable quotes
  • 3 National Hunger forces pupils out of northern UPE schools
  • 4 National Govt unveils ambitious plan to reconstruct Kamwokya and Usafi markets
  • 5 National Concern as TB wreaks havoc in Maracha schools