Uganda faces alarming child malnutrition and rising obesity rates

The 2022 Uganda Demographic and Health Survey presented alarming statistics indicating that 26% of children under five are stunted, 2.9% are wasted, 2.8% are overweight, and 10.2% are underweight. Shockingly, only 7% of children in Uganda receive the Minimum Acceptable Diet. Rates of obesity and overweight are rising rapidly among school-going children and women of reproductive age, with nearly 50% of women aged 18 to 49 in Kampala classified as obese. This is why food rights activists want the narrative to change.