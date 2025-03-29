Uganda Catholic Medical Bureau plans interventions amid aid cuts

Health workers under the Uganda Catholic Medical Bureau have resolved to make interventions to bridge the gap caused by President Donald Trump's orders to cut aid to African countries. According to Dr. Sam Orach, the Executive Secretary of the Uganda Catholic Medical Bureau, over 50% of the budget for TB and HIV/AIDS in Catholic Health Facilities was donor-funded. Dr. Charles Olaro from the Ministry of Health has advised health workers to focus on disease prevention and early screening to overcome some avoidable challenges.