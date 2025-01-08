Uganda Cancer Institute strengthens cancer care and awareness as regional patients increase

The Uganda Cancer Institute has registered an increase in the number of patients from neighboring countries seeking treatment at the facility. According to Dr. Jackson Orem, the institute’s Executive Director, the institute is equipped to handle the majority of cancer cases in the country, reducing the need for Ugandans to seek treatment abroad. As part of efforts to fight cancer, the UCI plans to increase awareness and promote early screening. He made these remarks during a visit by the Managing Director of Nation Media Group Uganda, Susan Nsibirwa, to the institute.