Uganda Breweries launches biomass plant to reduce carbon emissions

A UGX 37 billion biomass plant, aimed at reducing carbon emissions in Uganda, has been launched. Uganda Breweries Limited is behind the project. Energy and Mineral Development Minister Ruth Nankabirwa, who presided over the launch, says the project has come at the right time. The biomass plant is one of three biomass plants in Africa and is part of Diageo’s 789 billion shillings investment plan to finance the transition to the use of green energy at its sites in Africa by 2030.