Uganda Aids Commission audits local HIV Csos

The Uganda Aids Commission has started a web-based system to accredit all Civil Service Organisations - CSOs providing HIV service in the Rwenzori region. According to Dr Ruth Senyonyi, the Uganda Aids Commission Board chairperson, the accreditation of CSOs will help the commission determine how and where they are operating. They also intend to determine where these CSOs get funding to help and harmonize their operations in their mission to end HIV by 2030 . Dr. Ruth Ssenyonyi, who was presiding over the training of CSOs representatives yesterday at Kabarole district headquarters, says the commission will soon put regional offices to decentralize service.