UCI urges cervical cancer screening as awareness month begins | HEALTH FOCUS

As Uganda marks Cervical Cancer Awareness Month this January, experts at the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) are urging the public, especially those who are sexually active, to prioritize cervical cancer screening to prevent the disease. Currently, only 25–30 percent of women have been screened at least once in their lives. Dr. Martin Origa, a gynecologist-oncologist at the Uganda Cancer Institute, says there are no early warning signs for cervical cancer, making screening crucial. Nobert Atukunda spoke to experts and brings you some facts about cervical cancer on Health Focus Tonight.