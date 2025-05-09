Parties, power struggles, and the state of democracy in Uganda | ON THE SPOT

Elections are a cornerstone of democratic governance, with political party participation essential to any credible democratic process. As Uganda heads toward the 2026 polls, the ruling NRM has already conducted village-level structural elections to select its flag bearers, while opposition parties continue to organize internally. The Democratic Party is grappling with controversy over its presidential candidature, and the National Unity Platform remains shaken by ongoing violence against its members. In this conversation, we examine Uganda’s electoral process and the broader state of democracy in the country.