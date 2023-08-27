Two women die in crash involving three vehicles

Police in Lira City are reporting the death of two women who died in the road crash at Amac Market, in Amac Sub County on Lira Soroti Highway. According to the Police Spokesperson for North Kyoga, three vehicles were involved in the crash. The first vehicle reportedly knocked a stationary one from the driver’s side, then lost control and rammed into traders who were selling bananas across the road killing two women instantly. The dead bodies have been taken to Lira Regional Referral Hospital mortuary, for a post-mortem examination.