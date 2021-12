Two-week Jinja eye camp to help more than 1,000 people with impairments

The Overseas Pakistan Global Foundation has opened an eye camp in Jinja city. The two-week camp is expected to help over 1,000 people with eye impairments and any other special visual cases. The Deputy Mayor Jinja city, Fazira Kawuma say the 2014 population census results ranked Busoga as the region with the biggest number of people with visual impairment.