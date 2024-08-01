Two traditional leaders from West Africa to attend 2024 Imbalu Festival

King Fiti Togbui Adzonugaga Amenya V, the paramount chief of the Aflao Traditional Area in Ghana and his Royal Majesty Dr. Suanu Timothy Yormaadam Baridam of Ogoni Traditional area in Nigeria have arrived in Uganda to grace this year's Imbalu Festival. The festival starts on Saturday at Mutoto Cultural Ground in Mbale City. While addressing journalists upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport, His Highness Adzonugaga said Africans have a duty to respect and preserve their culture and tradition which he says it's their unique identity. His Royal Majesty Dr. Suanu says it’s important to understand that the various African cultures are intertwined which makes it critical for Africans to learn from each other’s cultures to preserve the African traditions.