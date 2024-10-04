Two arrested in connection with disappearance of Indian chef

Police have arrested one person in connection with the alleged kidnapping of Indian chef Mukesh Kumar Maneria, who has been working for the Oswal family, owners of a factory in Luwero Industrial Park. The police have detained the daughter of the Oswal family and alerted all territorial commanders at various border posts to ensure that the missing chef is not smuggled out of the country. Police spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma stated that Interpol is leading the operation to rescue Maneria, who was allegedly driven away by unidentified individuals from the Oswal residence in Luwero on Tuesday while police were conducting a search of the premises.