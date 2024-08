Tumusiime wins main fight at Boxing Champions League

Kololo's Nerrick Tumusiime won the main fight of the day yesterday at the Boxing Champions League, defeating Depark Mawanda of East Coast Boxing Club in a light middleweight bout. In other matches, Livingstone Matovu from Brawn Boxing Club beat Lukanga's Shafik Mawanda in a 51kg fight, and Reagan Magumba defeated Frank Kazungu in a 63kg fight in the Elite category, among others.