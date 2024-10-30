Treating burn victims involves a process that includes surgery and physiotherapy

The expectant mother, who suffered burns and preferred to be identified as Sharifah, delivered a baby while admitted at Kiruddu Hospital. However, the baby, born prematurely, has now been transferred to Kawempe hospital for care. Relatedly, Kiruddu Hospital is also treating the survivors of the Kigoogwa inferno. As Walter Mwesigye reports, 15 of the 25 victims from Kigoogwa inferno have so far succumbed to their injuries while 13 are still hospitalized