Traffic guidelines issued for Uganda Martyrs' Day in Namugongo

The traffic Commander for Kampala Metropolitan Rogers Nsereko Kauma has issued traffic guidelines to be followed before during and after Uganda Martyrs' Day commemoration in Namugongo, he says well as Jinja Kampala High the traffic will move normally Nsereko says traffic in the Kira division of Kampala will be strongly impacted by the celebrations. m Kireka to Kyaliwajjala will only take vehicles that will be towards Namungongo. Several people have been asked to plan their movements during the day to avoid any inconvenience with police.