Traders raise alarm over unending chaos in city markets

The Parliamentary Committee on Presidential Affairs has assured traders in Nakivubo that their concerns will soon be reported to the house, with the aim of finding a lasting solution to their problems. The assurance came after MPs met with traders in several KCCA markets to assess their conditions. MPs were concerned about flooding in the area, which damaged businesses, after it was reported that a tenant had attempted to build over the channel, leading to the flooding.