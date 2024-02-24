Tiktoker remanded over attacks against Kabaka of Buganda

The Chief Magistrates' court at Buganda Road has further remanded a 27-year-old Tik-Toker Ibarahim Musana to Luzira prison for posting and sharing information seeking to ridicule and promote hostility against the person of the Kabaka of Buganda and President Museveni. This after he was arrested over the weekend, following a complaint raised by the Buganda kingdom. Today he was arraigned before the Buganda Road Court chief magistrate Ronald Kayizzi on 8 counts of promoting Hate speech and spreading malicious information contrary to section 26( a) of the Computer Misuse Act ( 2021).