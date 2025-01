Tight security disrupts lawyers' access at Besigye trial

Security at the Makindye-based General Court Martial was tighter than usual today as the trial of former Presidential candidate Dr. Kizza Besigye and his aide Hajji Obeid Lutale got underway. The defense lawyers, led by Martha Karua, informed the court that the strict security had inconvenienced them, as some lawyers were forced to walk a fairly long distance to access the court, as their vehicles were not allowed on the court premises.